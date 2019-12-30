'Ignited Like a Torch': 66-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Set on Fire During Surgery in Romania
The pancreatic cancer patient suffered burns to 40 percent of her body when surgeons used an electrical scalpel despite her being treated with an alcohol-based disinfectant.
Representative image.
Bucharest: A woman has died after being set on fire during a hospital operation in Romania, the health ministry said Monday, in a case which has cast a spotlight on the ailing health system.
The pancreatic cancer patient died Sunday after suffering burns to 40 percent of her body when surgeons used an electrical scalpel despite her being treated with an alcohol-based disinfectant.
Contact with the flammable disinfectant caused combustion and the patient "ignited like a torch", lawmaker Emanuel Ungureanu said on his Facebook page, citing medical staff at the capital's Floreasca urgent care hospital.
A nurse threw a bucket of water onto the 66-year-old Romanian to prevent the December 22 fire from spreading.
The health ministry vowed to investigate the "unfortunate incident".
"The surgeons should have been aware that it is prohibited to use an alcohol-based disinfectant during surgical procedures performed with an electric scalpel," deputy minister Horatiu Moldovan said.
The victim's family said the medical staff had spoken of an "accident", but declined to offer details.
Despite some improvements due to increased funding, Romania's hospital system still suffers from dilapidated equipment and a shortage of doctors, and finds itself at the heart of repeated scandals.
In a 2015 nightclub fire that killed 64 people -- 26 on site and 38 others later -- a former health minister stands accused of having delayed, and even blocked, the transfer of burn victims abroad.
They subsequently died in ill-equipped Romanian hospitals. An inquiry is still ongoing.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Congratulates Amitabh Bachchan Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Him G.O.A.T
- Kia Seltos SUV Achieves Five-Star Safety Rating in ANCAP Crash Test - Watch Video
- A Year Into Return Post Motherhood Sabbatical, Humpy Koneru Wins 2019 Women's World Rapid Chess Championship
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details