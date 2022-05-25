‘I’m About To…’: Ramos Messaged Woman With Large Following On Instagram Before Killing Children In Texas School

Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old, who killed more than 19 children and three adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas purchased his firearms legally when he turned 18.

Reports reveal that he messaged a woman – with a large Instagram following – on Instagram before he went on a rampage. Ramos messaged the Los Angeles-based woman and also tagged her on photos he posted which displayed guns.

“(You’re) gonna repost my gun pics,” Ramos messaged the woman. “What (have) your guns gotta do with me?” the woman replied. To this Ramos replied that he merely wanted to tag her and then disappeared off the chat.

What happened in the wee hours on Tuesday morning was unfathomable for the woman as well for the victims of Robb Elementary. At around 5:20am local time, Ramos again messaged the woman on Instagram.

“I’m about to,” he said. When asked by the woman what he was alluding to, Ramos asked her to remain grateful. “I’ll tell you before 11… Be grateful I tagged you,” Ramos said.

“No, it’s just scary. I barely know you and you tag me in a picture with some guns?’ the woman replied. His last text was two hours before he went on a killing spree. “I’ma air out,” Ramos said around 9:32am local time.

The woman once aware of the school shooting expressed her sadness and said if she had known earlier she could have stopped him from killing these children.

People familiar to Ramos while speaking to news agencies The Sun US, The New York Post among others said that the 18-year-old teenager was a shy individual. They also said that Ramos was sending pictures of guns to his friend who questioned him on why he was hoarding firearms and ammunition.

The friend also said that Ramos was mocked by his classmates, when he was enrolled in Uvalde High School, for his clothes and his family’s financial situation. Ramos dropped out of the school and took a job at Wendy’s where his coworkers remember him as a quiet person.

“He felt like the quiet type, the one who doesn’t say much. He didn’t really socialize with the other employees. He just worked, got paid, and came in to get his check,” Adrian Mendes, evening manager at the Wendy’s where Ramos worked, told news agency CNN.

(with inputs from CNN, The Daily Mail, The New York Post and The Sun (US))

