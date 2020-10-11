'I'm Immune!' Declares Trump as Doctor Refuses to Specify if He Has Tested Negative for Covid-19 Yet

Donald Trump takes off his mask in the first public address since his discharge. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Sunday he no longer has COVID-19 and is not a transmission risk for the virus, as he prepares to hit the campaign trail on Monday with a return to big rallies.

Trump said tests showed he would be able to return to campaigning with no risk to others. His doctor said on Saturday the president was not a transmission risk but did not address whether he tested negative for the virus.

“I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I’m in great shape,” Trump said on Fox News Channel.

"It looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time and maybe a short time, it could be a lifetime, nobody really knows, but I'm immune," Trump added.

Trump on Saturday made his first public address after being discharged from hospital where he was treated for COVID-19 infection, assuring his supporters that he felt great.

Hundreds of Republican supporters sporting light blue t-shirts and the familiar red MAGA (Make America Great Again) caps gathered at the South Lawns of the White House as the president addressed them from his balcony in a campaign-style event.

“I am feeling great. This is the single most important election in the history of our country. Get out and vote, and I love you,” Trump told his supporters, looking healthy and energetic. Trump, 74, and First Lady Melania, 50, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The president was taken to a military hospital for treatment. After spending four days there, he came back to the White House on Monday.