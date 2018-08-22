English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Image-conscious China Appoints New Global Propaganda Czar
Former top internet regulator Xu Lin will be in charge of efforts to portray China as a progressive force for good in the world at a time when it's facing criticism over its allegedly unfair trading practices, human rights abuses and militarization of island claims in the South China Sea.
File Photo of China's President Xi Jinping (Image: AP)
Loading...
Beijing: China's increasingly image-conscious government has appointed a trusted member of the ruling Communist Party to head up its international propaganda operation.
Former top internet regulator Xu Lin will be in charge of efforts to portray China as a progressive force for good in the world at a time when it's facing criticism over its allegedly unfair trading practices, human rights abuses and militarization of island claims in the South China Sea.
Xu's appointment to the position of head of the Cabinet-level State Council Information Office was announced by state media outlets on Tuesday.
Since President Donald Trump took office in 2017, Beijing has sought to draw a contrast with his administration by emphasizing its role in promoting free trade and addressing global issues such as climate change. Critics say that contradicts China's roles as the most restricted major economy and a leading polluter.
Chinese President and party leader Xi Jinping has also gone to lengths to promote his trademark, trillion-dollar "Belt and Road" initiative that seeks to link China with other parts of Asia, Europe, Africa and beyond through transport and infrastructure projects.
Meanwhile, China's entirely state-controlled media has been aggressively expanding overseas in hopes of countering unflattering images of the country and promoting Beijing's take on global political, economic and cultural matters.
Xu, 55, had earlier been brought in to enforce China's strict regulations on the internet after predecessor Lu Wei was ousted in a corruption scandal.
Also Watch
Former top internet regulator Xu Lin will be in charge of efforts to portray China as a progressive force for good in the world at a time when it's facing criticism over its allegedly unfair trading practices, human rights abuses and militarization of island claims in the South China Sea.
Xu's appointment to the position of head of the Cabinet-level State Council Information Office was announced by state media outlets on Tuesday.
Since President Donald Trump took office in 2017, Beijing has sought to draw a contrast with his administration by emphasizing its role in promoting free trade and addressing global issues such as climate change. Critics say that contradicts China's roles as the most restricted major economy and a leading polluter.
Chinese President and party leader Xi Jinping has also gone to lengths to promote his trademark, trillion-dollar "Belt and Road" initiative that seeks to link China with other parts of Asia, Europe, Africa and beyond through transport and infrastructure projects.
Meanwhile, China's entirely state-controlled media has been aggressively expanding overseas in hopes of countering unflattering images of the country and promoting Beijing's take on global political, economic and cultural matters.
Xu, 55, had earlier been brought in to enforce China's strict regulations on the internet after predecessor Lu Wei was ousted in a corruption scandal.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kushal Tandon Has a Befitting Reply for People Who Have a Problem with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Age Difference
- Nokia 6.1 Plus First Impressions Review: A Super Strong Challenge to Xiaomi's Mi A2
- Move Over Spider-Man and Batman, Fishermen are Getting the Superhero Treatment in Kerala
- Samsung and Huawei: Why Are Phone Makers Being Deceptive About The Cameras in Their Phones?
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...