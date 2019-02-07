English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Images Suggest Iran Launched Satellite Despite US Retort About Space Program Undertaking Development of Ballistic Missiles
Images released by the Colorado-based company DigitalGlobe show a rocket at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran's Semnan province on Tuesday. Iran has not acknowledged conducting such a launch.
The satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows an empty launch pad and a burn mark on it at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran's Semnan province. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Dubai: Iran appears to have attempted a second satellite launch despite US criticism that its space program helps the country develop ballistic missiles, satellite images released Thursday suggest. Iran did not immediately acknowledge conducting such a launch.
Images released by the Colorado-based company DigitalGlobe show a rocket at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran's Semnan province on Tuesday. Images from Wednesday show the rocket was gone with what appears to be burn marks on its launch pad.
It wasn't immediately clear if the satellite, if launched, made it into orbit. In the images, words written in Farsi in large characters on the launch pad appeared to say in part "40 years" and "Iranian made," in different sections.
That is likely in reference to the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution, which authorities have been celebrating this month. Iranian state media did not immediately report on the rocket launch, though such delays have happened in previous launches.
Iran has said it would launch its Doosti, or "friendship," satellite.
A launch in January failed to put another satellite, Payam or "message," into orbit after successfully launching it from the same space center. DigitalGlobe analysts said the images from Tuesday suggest Iran used a Safir, or "ambassador," rocket in the launch.
In the January launch, engineers used a Simorgh, or "phoenix," rocket. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the rocket choice. The Doosti, a remote-sensing satellite developed by engineers at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, was to be launched into a low orbit.
The US alleges such launches defy a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.
Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component.
Tehran also says they don't violate a United Nations resolution that only "called upon" it not to conduct such tests.
Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. Iran usually displays space achievements in February during the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
This year's 40th anniversary comes amid Iran facing increasing pressure from the US under the administration of President Donald Trump.
The likely launch also comes after a Iran's Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi reportedly said Sunday that three researchers died "because of a fire in one of the buildings of the Space Research Center," without elaborating.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Images released by the Colorado-based company DigitalGlobe show a rocket at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in Iran's Semnan province on Tuesday. Images from Wednesday show the rocket was gone with what appears to be burn marks on its launch pad.
It wasn't immediately clear if the satellite, if launched, made it into orbit. In the images, words written in Farsi in large characters on the launch pad appeared to say in part "40 years" and "Iranian made," in different sections.
That is likely in reference to the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution, which authorities have been celebrating this month. Iranian state media did not immediately report on the rocket launch, though such delays have happened in previous launches.
Iran has said it would launch its Doosti, or "friendship," satellite.
A launch in January failed to put another satellite, Payam or "message," into orbit after successfully launching it from the same space center. DigitalGlobe analysts said the images from Tuesday suggest Iran used a Safir, or "ambassador," rocket in the launch.
In the January launch, engineers used a Simorgh, or "phoenix," rocket. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the rocket choice. The Doosti, a remote-sensing satellite developed by engineers at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, was to be launched into a low orbit.
The US alleges such launches defy a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.
Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component.
Tehran also says they don't violate a United Nations resolution that only "called upon" it not to conduct such tests.
Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. Iran usually displays space achievements in February during the anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution.
This year's 40th anniversary comes amid Iran facing increasing pressure from the US under the administration of President Donald Trump.
The likely launch also comes after a Iran's Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi reportedly said Sunday that three researchers died "because of a fire in one of the buildings of the Space Research Center," without elaborating.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Skype Gets AI Background Blur Feature For Video Calls; No Need to Tidy up Your Room Now
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- WhatsApp Says Emphasis on Traceability of Messages in Proposed Regulations Threatens Its Existence in India
- Chennai City FC Partners With Swiss club FC Basel by Selling 26% Share
- Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results