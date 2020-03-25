WORLD

1-MIN READ

IMF and World Bank Call for Suspension of Debt Payments by Poorest Nations

Image for representation. (AP)

The move is directed at countries that qualify for the most generous aid from the 'IDA fund aimed at the two-thirds of the world's population living in extreme poverty.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 9:24 PM IST
The International Monetary Fund and World Bank on Wednesday called for governments to put a hold on debt payments from the world's poorest nations so they can battle the coronavirus pandemic.


"The World Bank Group and the IMF believe it is imperative at this moment to provide a global sense of relief for developing countries as well as a strong signal to financial markets," the Washington-based development lenders said in a joint statement.


The move is directed at countries that qualify for the most generous aid from the "IDA" fund aimed at the "two-thirds of the world's population living in extreme poverty.

