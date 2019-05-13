English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IMF Bails Out Cash-strapped Pakistan in Nick of Time, to Pay $6 Billion Over Next 3 Years
A government report published on Friday warned that Pakistan's growth rate is set to hit an eight-year low, with the country’s GDP rate likely to sink to 3.3 percent.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (AP)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan and the IMF have reached a new agreement securing a $6 billion bailout for the cash-strapped country, officials said on Sunday, following months of painstaking negotiations between the two sides.
The agreement marks Pakistan's 22nd bailout with the Fund, as the country struggles to stave off a looming balance-of-payments crisis while its economy teeters due to low growth, soaring inflation, and mounting debt.
"The programme aims to support the authorities' strategy for stronger and more balanced growth by reducing domestic and external imbalances, improving the business environment, strengthening institutions, increasing transparency, and protecting social spending," said Ramirez Rigo, head of the IMF delegation, in a statement released late Sunday.
According to Pakistan's finance advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh the country is set to receive $6 billion from the IMF in addition to $2 to $3 billion from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank over the next three years.
"We have a $12 billion gap in our annual payments and we don't have the capacity to pay them," Sheik said in a televised address as he announced the new agreement with the fund.
Analysts have warned that any fresh IMF deal would likely come with myriad restrictions that could hobble Prime Minister Imran Khan's grand promises to build an Islamic welfare state, as the country is forced to tighten its purse strings.
Battered economy
The deal with the IMF comes weeks after Sheikh -- a former World Bank official who was Pakistan's finance minister from 2010-2013 -- was appointed as "adviser on finance" after Finance Minister Asad Umar resigned amid a wide-ranging cabin reshuffle.
The abrupt resignation of Umar -- one of Khan's most powerful ministers -- was particularly shocking due to his perceived role in overseeing the vital negotiations with the IMF over the long-delayed bailout.
The announcement comes as discontent is already growing over measures Khan's government has taken to fend off the crisis, including devaluing the rupee by some 30 percent since January 2018, sending inflation to five-year highs.
A government report published on Friday also noted that Pakistan's growth rate is set to hit an eight-year low, with the country’s GDP rate likely to sink to 3.3 percent against a projected target of 6.2 percent.
Pakistan has had 21 bailouts since it joined the IMF in 1950. Its most recent loan was issued in 2013, worth $6.6 billion.
The United Arab Emirates -- Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major investment source -- recently offered $3 billion to support the battered economy.
Islamabad also secured $6 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia and struck a 12-month deal for a cash lifeline during Khan's visit to the kingdom in October.
However the influx of Gulf cash failed to reverse the economic headwinds battering Pakistan, as high fuel prices, low tax yields, and rising inflation have kept the country off balance.
The crisis also comes as Pakistan is facing possible sanctions from the Financial Action Task Force -- an anti money-laundering monitor based in Paris -- for failing to rein in terror financing.
The organisation will soon decide whether to add Pakistan to a blacklist that would trigger automatic sanctions, further weakening Pakistan's already faltering economy.
To add to its woes, the United States has also warned that it will be watching closely to ensure Pakistan does not use IMF money to repay debts to China, which has poured billions into the country for infrastructure projects under its Belt and Road Initiative.
US President Donald Trump has already proven to show little sympathy for Pakistan, after last year cutting $300 million in military aid that had been flowing over logistical assistance to US forces in Afghanistan.
The agreement marks Pakistan's 22nd bailout with the Fund, as the country struggles to stave off a looming balance-of-payments crisis while its economy teeters due to low growth, soaring inflation, and mounting debt.
"The programme aims to support the authorities' strategy for stronger and more balanced growth by reducing domestic and external imbalances, improving the business environment, strengthening institutions, increasing transparency, and protecting social spending," said Ramirez Rigo, head of the IMF delegation, in a statement released late Sunday.
According to Pakistan's finance advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh the country is set to receive $6 billion from the IMF in addition to $2 to $3 billion from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank over the next three years.
"We have a $12 billion gap in our annual payments and we don't have the capacity to pay them," Sheik said in a televised address as he announced the new agreement with the fund.
Analysts have warned that any fresh IMF deal would likely come with myriad restrictions that could hobble Prime Minister Imran Khan's grand promises to build an Islamic welfare state, as the country is forced to tighten its purse strings.
Battered economy
The deal with the IMF comes weeks after Sheikh -- a former World Bank official who was Pakistan's finance minister from 2010-2013 -- was appointed as "adviser on finance" after Finance Minister Asad Umar resigned amid a wide-ranging cabin reshuffle.
The abrupt resignation of Umar -- one of Khan's most powerful ministers -- was particularly shocking due to his perceived role in overseeing the vital negotiations with the IMF over the long-delayed bailout.
The announcement comes as discontent is already growing over measures Khan's government has taken to fend off the crisis, including devaluing the rupee by some 30 percent since January 2018, sending inflation to five-year highs.
A government report published on Friday also noted that Pakistan's growth rate is set to hit an eight-year low, with the country’s GDP rate likely to sink to 3.3 percent against a projected target of 6.2 percent.
Pakistan has had 21 bailouts since it joined the IMF in 1950. Its most recent loan was issued in 2013, worth $6.6 billion.
The United Arab Emirates -- Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major investment source -- recently offered $3 billion to support the battered economy.
Islamabad also secured $6 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia and struck a 12-month deal for a cash lifeline during Khan's visit to the kingdom in October.
However the influx of Gulf cash failed to reverse the economic headwinds battering Pakistan, as high fuel prices, low tax yields, and rising inflation have kept the country off balance.
The crisis also comes as Pakistan is facing possible sanctions from the Financial Action Task Force -- an anti money-laundering monitor based in Paris -- for failing to rein in terror financing.
The organisation will soon decide whether to add Pakistan to a blacklist that would trigger automatic sanctions, further weakening Pakistan's already faltering economy.
To add to its woes, the United States has also warned that it will be watching closely to ensure Pakistan does not use IMF money to repay debts to China, which has poured billions into the country for infrastructure projects under its Belt and Road Initiative.
US President Donald Trump has already proven to show little sympathy for Pakistan, after last year cutting $300 million in military aid that had been flowing over logistical assistance to US forces in Afghanistan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hero Xpulse 200, 200T First Ride Review: Return of the Impulse?
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- BenQ W5700 Review: If Your Bank Balance Allows it, Don’t Wait For a Second Invitation
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
- Netizens Question Freedom of Speech in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal after BJP Activist Jailed for Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results