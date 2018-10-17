English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IMF Chief Postpones Middle East Trip With Saudi Stop Over Journalist's Disappearance
Christine Lagarde had been set to participate in the kingdom's Future Investment Initiative conference that has been boycotted by global business and media leaders since the suspected death of Jamal Khashoggi.
File photo of Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde has postponed a planned trip to the Middle East with a stop in Saudi Arabia for an investment conference, after a prominent journalist's disappearance.
"The Managing Director's previously scheduled trip to the Middle East region is being deferred," an IMF spokesman said in a statement, without further explanation.
Lagarde had been set to participate in the kingdom's Future Investment Initiative conference that has been boycotted by global business and media leaders since the suspected death of Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
On Saturday, during the IMF's annual meetings in Bali, Lagarde had said she would travel to Riyadh for the gathering next week. "Human rights, freedom of information are essential rights and horrifying things have been reported and I am horrified," she told reporters at the time.
"But I have to conduct the business of the IMF in all corners in the world and with many governments. "When I visit a country, I always speak my mind... So at this point of time my intention is to not change my plans and to be very attentive to the information that is coming out in the next few days."
But there have since been growing accusations against top levels of the conservative kingdom over the Khashoggi case, triggering a diplomatic crisis.
Turkish authorities say the journalist was killed inside the Saudi consulate by a group of hitmen traveling from Riyadh, which has insisted without evidence that Khashoggi disappeared after leaving the consulate.
"The Managing Director's previously scheduled trip to the Middle East region is being deferred," an IMF spokesman said in a statement, without further explanation.
Lagarde had been set to participate in the kingdom's Future Investment Initiative conference that has been boycotted by global business and media leaders since the suspected death of Jamal Khashoggi, who was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
On Saturday, during the IMF's annual meetings in Bali, Lagarde had said she would travel to Riyadh for the gathering next week. "Human rights, freedom of information are essential rights and horrifying things have been reported and I am horrified," she told reporters at the time.
"But I have to conduct the business of the IMF in all corners in the world and with many governments. "When I visit a country, I always speak my mind... So at this point of time my intention is to not change my plans and to be very attentive to the information that is coming out in the next few days."
But there have since been growing accusations against top levels of the conservative kingdom over the Khashoggi case, triggering a diplomatic crisis.
Turkish authorities say the journalist was killed inside the Saudi consulate by a group of hitmen traveling from Riyadh, which has insisted without evidence that Khashoggi disappeared after leaving the consulate.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Don Cheadle Teases Fans With a Puzzle About Film's Title, Can You Solve it?
- 'Kanpur as Pan Parag Raj?' Allahabad Will Now be Called Prayagraj and Twitter Cannot Believe it
- Wishes Pour in From Tendulkar, Sehwag and Yuvraj as Kumble Celebrates 48th Birthday
- OnePlus 6T Launch Event Ticket Sale: Here is How You Can Buy One
- New Hyundai Santro Prices Leaked Ahead of October 23 Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...