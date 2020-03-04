English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
IMF Members Pledge All Available Resources against Coronavirus Epidemic

Representative image / Reuters.

Following an unusual conference call of the International Monetary Fund's governing body, the members said they were united in addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Washington: The 189 members of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pledged on Wednesday to bring all available resources to bear to help countries combat the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic.

"We have called upon the IMF to use all its available financing instruments to help member countries in need," the statement said. "We are determined to provide the necessary support to mitigate the impact, especially on the most vulnerable people and countries."

