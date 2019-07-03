English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
IMF Names American Economist David Lipton as Interim Leader, Replacing Christine Lagarde
Christine Lagarde, who has been nominated for the position of the president of the European Central Bank, decided to temporarily relinquish her duties as the IMF managing director.
Christine Lagarde with David Lipton. (Image : Reuters).
Loading...
Washington: American economist David Lipton will serve as interim leader of the International Monetary Fund, replacing Christine Lagarde who was nominated to head the European Central Bank, the IMF board announced Tuesday.
"We accept Ms Lagarde's decision to relinquish her IMF responsibilities temporarily during the nomination period," the board said.
"We have full confidence in First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton as Acting Managing Director of the IMF."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
Monday 01 July , 2019 Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Monday 01 July , 2019 Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
Monday 01 July , 2019 First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Saturday 29 June , 2019 Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- SpiceJet Monsoon Discount Offers: Domestic Air Tickets Starting at Rs 888, International at Rs 3499
- Karan Singh Grover's Mr Bajaj Swag Washes Away in Zurich's Rain, Ekta Kapoor Shares Funny Video
- Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets
- Battery Swapping: The Way Forward for Early Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India
- Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results