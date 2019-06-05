IMF Slightly Lowers China's 2019 GDP Growth Forecast to 6.2%
The downgrade comes as China's government launches a series of measures to reverse the downward trend, with policymakers turning the credit taps back on and rolling out massive tax cuts.
Representative image.
Beijing: The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it was lowering China's economic growth forecast for 2019 and 2020, citing "uncertainty" over the trade war between Beijing and Washington.
The world's second-largest economy is expected to rise by 6.2 percent this year and 6.0 percent in the next, the IMF said, down from previous forecasts of 6.3 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.
"Everybody loses in a proactive trade war. If trade is threatened, if trade is damaged, growth will suffer," Kenneth Kang, deputy director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific department, said at a press conference in Beijing to present the findings of a visit to China.
Talks to resolve the trade war between the world's two biggest economies have stalled, leaving in place bruising tariffs on $360 billion worth of two-way commerce.
"Uncertainty around trade tensions remains high and risks are tilted to the downside," the IMF said in a statement.
The IMF's forecast remains within the government's official target of growth ranging between 6.0 and 6.5 percent this year, down from 6.6 percent in 2018.
