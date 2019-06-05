Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

IMF Slightly Lowers China's 2019 GDP Growth Forecast to 6.2%

The downgrade comes as China's government launches a series of measures to reverse the downward trend, with policymakers turning the credit taps back on and rolling out massive tax cuts.

AFP

Updated:June 5, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IMF Slightly Lowers China's 2019 GDP Growth Forecast to 6.2%
Representative image.
Loading...

Beijing: The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it was lowering China's economic growth forecast for 2019 and 2020, citing "uncertainty" over the trade war between Beijing and Washington.

The world's second-largest economy is expected to rise by 6.2 percent this year and 6.0 percent in the next, the IMF said, down from previous forecasts of 6.3 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

"Everybody loses in a proactive trade war. If trade is threatened, if trade is damaged, growth will suffer," Kenneth Kang, deputy director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific department, said at a press conference in Beijing to present the findings of a visit to China.

Talks to resolve the trade war between the world's two biggest economies have stalled, leaving in place bruising tariffs on $360 billion worth of two-way commerce.

"Uncertainty around trade tensions remains high and risks are tilted to the downside," the IMF said in a statement.

The downgrade comes as China's government launches a series of measures to reverse the downward trend, with policymakers turning the credit taps back on and rolling out massive tax cuts.

The IMF's forecast remains within the government's official target of growth ranging between 6.0 and 6.5 percent this year, down from 6.6 percent in 2018.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram