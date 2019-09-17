Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

IMF Team Visits Islamabad to Review Economic Progress, Use of $6 Billion Loaned to Pakistan

In July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a USD 6 billion loan to Pakistan with a string of conditions to be fulfilled and the progress review every quarter.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
IMF Team Visits Islamabad to Review Economic Progress, Use of $6 Billion Loaned to Pakistan
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Islamabad: An IMF delegation is in Pakistan to review its economic progress and the use of the first tranche of the USD 6 billion loan extended to the cash-strapped country.

In July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a USD 6 billion loan to Pakistan with a string of conditions to be fulfilled and the progress review every quarter.

The eight-member IMF team, led by Middle East and Central Asia Director Jihad Azour, will hold a series of meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and other officials of the Pakistani government.

The IMF delegation will be briefed on the use of the first tranche of the USD 6 billion loan it has extended to Pakistan, tax revenue, the trade deficit, rupee value, new monetary policy and methods to improve non-tax revenue.

Finance Adviser Hafeez Sheikh will brief the delegation on Pakistan's economic progress. Meetings are also scheduled with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar and other ministers.

Finance adviser Shaikh told media that the arrival of the IMF officials was a routine affairs and there was no worry about it.

According to reports, Pakistan is likely to miss the IMF's condition to refund Rs 75 billion to taxpayers in the first quarter despite an incentive by the global lender.

The IMF had offered to soften the tough primary budget deficit reduction target if the country performs better in tax refunds.

Under the USD 6 billion IMF loan deal, Pakistan is required to reduce the primary budget deficit, calculated by excluding interest payments, to Rs 276 billion in the current fiscal year 2019-20 from last year's level of Rs 1.350 trillion.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram