Immigrant, 3 Children Attacked, Shot at by US Teens Armed With BB Guns
The man said he'd been struck in the shoulder, his daughter in the leg and his son in the arm.
Representative image.
Oklahoma City: Police say an Oklahoma City man was reluctant to report that he and his young children were attacked by three BB-gun-toting teens because he was in the country illegally.
Zita Quintero says she arrived home Monday afternoon to find the teens running from behind her house. Quintero said she found the man, his two sons and his daughter in her backyard. The father told her the teens had fired their guns at them.
The man said he'd been struck in the shoulder, his daughter in the leg and his son in the arm.
Quintero said the man, a Honduran immigrant, didn't want the matter reported because he feared being deportation, so she took them home. She reported the matter anyway and turned surveillance video of the attack over to police.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rihanna 'Almost Dropped' Her Phone Seeing Doppelganger's Pic, Priyanka Chopra Goes Wow
- Disha Patani Says She Lost Six Months of Life Because She Couldn't Remember Anything
- Indian Blind Cricket Team Does A Salute With Sheldon Cotterell
- IIT Madras Students Impress Elon Musk With Their HyperLoop Pod
- Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill 2019 Passed: Here's a Complete List of Revised Traffic Violation Fines