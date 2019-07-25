Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Immigrant, 3 Children Attacked, Shot at by US Teens Armed With BB Guns

The man said he'd been struck in the shoulder, his daughter in the leg and his son in the arm.

Associated Press

Updated:July 25, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
Immigrant, 3 Children Attacked, Shot at by US Teens Armed With BB Guns
Representative image.
Oklahoma City: Police say an Oklahoma City man was reluctant to report that he and his young children were attacked by three BB-gun-toting teens because he was in the country illegally.

Zita Quintero says she arrived home Monday afternoon to find the teens running from behind her house. Quintero said she found the man, his two sons and his daughter in her backyard. The father told her the teens had fired their guns at them.

The man said he'd been struck in the shoulder, his daughter in the leg and his son in the arm.

Quintero said the man, a Honduran immigrant, didn't want the matter reported because he feared being deportation, so she took them home. She reported the matter anyway and turned surveillance video of the attack over to police.

