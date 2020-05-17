WORLD

Imran Khan Accuses India of Creating Opportunity for 'False-flag Operation' Against Pak

File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

In a series of tweets, Khan alleged that India was trying to show Kashmiris' right to struggle for self-determination guaranteed in UN Security Council Resolutions.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 8:22 PM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday accused India of attempting to create an opportunity to conduct a false-flag operation against his country by alleging that Islamabad was supporting terrorism in Kashmir.


Khan once again took to Twitter to allege that the Indian government was trying to deprive the Kashmiris of their right of self-determination by "illegal annexation of their territory." In a series of tweets, Khan alleged that India was trying to show Kashmiris' right to struggle for self-determination guaranteed in UN Security Council Resolutions as terrorism being abetted by Pakistan - to create opportunity for a false flag operation against Pakistan while detracting world attention away from" Kashmir.


Khan's statement came amidst the ongoing war of words between the two countries. Pakistan on Saturday rejected the Indian army chief Gen MM Naravane's recent allegations of organising and supporting a new terror group in Kashmir, known as The Resistance Front'.


"I would like to emphasise that Indian Army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and its (Pakistan's) support to terrorism. The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region," Gen Naravane said last week.


The ties between India and Pakistan strained following the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes by the Indian Air Force.


The bilateral relations further nose-dived following the Indian goverment's abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August last that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The move angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

