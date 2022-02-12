Imran Khan Admits That He Failed To Bring About The Change He Envisioned For Pakistan

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan earlier this week admitted that he could not implement the changes he had promised when he took over the reins of the country. Pakistan news agency Dawn in a report highlighted that Khan blamed the ‘system’ for his inability to bring changes to the way Pakistan was being governed.

“In the beginning, we wanted to bring change immediately through revolutionary steps, but later realised that our system was incapable of absorbing shock,” Khan was quoted as saying by news agencies earlier this week.

Imran said that his ministries could not deliver as promised while attending an award ceremony to honour top 10 best performing ministries and divisions. “The biggest problem is that there has been no connection between the government and the interest of the country. Are our ministries performing on how to stabilise the country through increasing exports and how the condition of the people can be improved, how poverty can be eliminated?” Imran questioned according to Dawn.

This development comes amid premier opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the allies of Imran Khan - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) are setting aside their differences to present a united front to ouster the Khan-led government.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the umbrella organisation of opposition parties, confirmed that a no-confidence motion against Khan will be tabled in the Pakistan parliament. “PDM has announced the no-confidence motion at this stage because we have a firm intention of doing so,” Rahman was quoted as saying by news agency Geo News.

Rahman also said that government allied parties will be approached and the PDM will try to get them onboard to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly to further better their chances of success in ousting Imran Khan when the no-confidence motion is tabled.

