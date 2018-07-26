GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
66Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
39Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
113Seats
Others

OTH

Others
54Seats
1-min read

Imran Khan Can't Be a Nawaz Sharif For India, Says Former High Commissioner To Pakistan

Interesting would be, Raghavan added, to see what the opposition parties do. The question remains as to what they will do about the mandate that has come out, the former Indian High Commissioner said.

Aishwarya Kumar | News18.com@aishwaryak03

Updated:July 26, 2018, 9:51 AM IST
PTI chief Imran Khan after casting his vote in the Pakistan general elections on July 25, 2018.
New Delhi: As PTI chief Imran Khan appears to be on a steady path to becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan has said that the cricketer-turned-politician cannot be what former PM Nawaz Sharif was to India.

“Nawaz Sharif has a personal conviction and a vision in terms of how relations with India should be. And that is something he has developed over two decades in governance. It will take time for Imran Khan to actually have that sort of conviction because he has not been in that position before,” said TCA Raghavan.

Speaking to News18, Raghavan also noted that he didn’t see anything dramatic happening with India as of now with Imran Khan becoming the PM. “There are chances of a coalition and there is no doubt that he will be engrossed in domestic issues,” he added.

Imran has, over the course of his campaign, accused India of targeting the Pakistani Army and tarnishing its image. The PTI chief had also accused Nawaz of siding with India and working for its interests. Raghavan, however, dismissed the statements. “These statements are very common in Pakistan politics. We have to separate political rhetoric from what he actually does when he is in power,” he further said.

“Imran Khan can form a government by getting the independent candidates on board. There seems to be a fair chance for that to happen. But what will the leading opposition parties do? We have to wait and see,” he added.


