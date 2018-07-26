English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Imran Khan Can't Be a Nawaz Sharif For India, Says Former High Commissioner To Pakistan
Interesting would be, Raghavan added, to see what the opposition parties do. The question remains as to what they will do about the mandate that has come out, the former Indian High Commissioner said.
PTI chief Imran Khan after casting his vote in the Pakistan general elections on July 25, 2018.
Loading...
New Delhi: As PTI chief Imran Khan appears to be on a steady path to becoming the Prime Minister of Pakistan, former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan has said that the cricketer-turned-politician cannot be what former PM Nawaz Sharif was to India.
“Nawaz Sharif has a personal conviction and a vision in terms of how relations with India should be. And that is something he has developed over two decades in governance. It will take time for Imran Khan to actually have that sort of conviction because he has not been in that position before,” said TCA Raghavan.
Speaking to News18, Raghavan also noted that he didn’t see anything dramatic happening with India as of now with Imran Khan becoming the PM. “There are chances of a coalition and there is no doubt that he will be engrossed in domestic issues,” he added.
Imran has, over the course of his campaign, accused India of targeting the Pakistani Army and tarnishing its image. The PTI chief had also accused Nawaz of siding with India and working for its interests. Raghavan, however, dismissed the statements. “These statements are very common in Pakistan politics. We have to separate political rhetoric from what he actually does when he is in power,” he further said.
Interesting would be, Raghavan added, to see what the opposition parties do. The question remains as to what they will do about the mandate that has come out, the former Indian High Commissioner said.
“Imran Khan can form a government by getting the independent candidates on board. There seems to be a fair chance for that to happen. But what will the leading opposition parties do? We have to wait and see,” he added.
Also Watch
“Nawaz Sharif has a personal conviction and a vision in terms of how relations with India should be. And that is something he has developed over two decades in governance. It will take time for Imran Khan to actually have that sort of conviction because he has not been in that position before,” said TCA Raghavan.
Speaking to News18, Raghavan also noted that he didn’t see anything dramatic happening with India as of now with Imran Khan becoming the PM. “There are chances of a coalition and there is no doubt that he will be engrossed in domestic issues,” he added.
Imran has, over the course of his campaign, accused India of targeting the Pakistani Army and tarnishing its image. The PTI chief had also accused Nawaz of siding with India and working for its interests. Raghavan, however, dismissed the statements. “These statements are very common in Pakistan politics. We have to separate political rhetoric from what he actually does when he is in power,” he further said.
Interesting would be, Raghavan added, to see what the opposition parties do. The question remains as to what they will do about the mandate that has come out, the former Indian High Commissioner said.
“Imran Khan can form a government by getting the independent candidates on board. There seems to be a fair chance for that to happen. But what will the leading opposition parties do? We have to wait and see,” he added.
Also Watch
-
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor Turns Photographer For Alia Bhatt And Her Closest Friend; See Pic
- When Rani Mukerji Promised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan They'd Be 'Friends Forever'; Watch Video
- In Rajasthan, Cow Urine is More Expensive than Milk
- India in England – Five Batting Performances that Linger in Memory
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...