Imran Khan Challenges Shehbaz Sharif’s Coalition Govt To Win Polls

Imran Khan on Sunday challenged Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif to win the next Pakistan elections. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said that it was impossible for the coalition to secure victory in the next polls.

The cricketer-turned-politician said that his party is wholeheartedly committed to winning the elections and is working in full swing. Khan’s comments came during an interview with Pakistan broadcasting agency Geo News.

Khan told Geo News that the May 25 ‘Azadi March’ was called off because the Sharif-led government curbed down on those who were speaking against the government.

Khan said that the government filed with the aim of throwing whosoever dissented with the government behind bars.

Khan has also faced accusations from the government that he held law and order hostage with his rallies on previous occasions.

He criticized the government’s move to pass the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on June 9, which had previously been returned by President Arif Alvi.

Khan said that his outfit would soon approach the Supreme Court. He further added that Pakistani citizens were “looking towards the institutions to intervene and make things right,” reported news agency Dawn in a separate report.

Speaking of relations with the United States, Imran Khan said that he enjoyed close relations with US’ former president Donald Trump and claimed that current president Joe Biden is stuck with matters related to Afghanistan which led to deterioration of ties between his party and the US.

He also answered questions regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that the Covid-19 pandemic stalled projects in the Balochistan region.

Khan’s mention of the CPEC comes days after China urged Pakistan to take stronger steps to ensure the security of Chinese citizens living in Pakistan. The Chinese have told the Pakistan Army and the Shehbaz Sharif-led government to ramp up security also for Chinese projects and projects related to the CPEC.

Chinese nationals, especially those employed in CPEC projects in far-flung areas like Balochistan, have faced the ire of locals who accuse them of spying on them.

Balochistan nationalists, like the outfit Balochistan Liberation Army, have on previous occasions kidnapped Chinese engineers and most recently carried out suicide attacks killing three Chinese citizens in May in Karachi University.

(with inputs from ANI, The Dawn and GeoNews)

