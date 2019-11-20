Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Imran Khan Congratulates Sri Lanka's New President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Invites Him to Visit Pakistan

Imran Khan said that the election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in the leadership and vision of Rajapaksa, according to a statement.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 8:32 AM IST
Imran Khan Congratulates Sri Lanka's New President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Invites Him to Visit Pakistan
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit the country.

Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

Khan said that the election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in the leadership and vision of Rajapaksa, according to a statement.

The Prime Minister hoped that the country and its people would achieve greater success and prosperity under President Gotabaya's stewardship.

The excellent Pakistan Sri Lanka bilateral relations were also discussed, the statement said.

The two leaders reciprocated each other's desire to further fortify bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

President Rajapaksa accepted the invitation, according to the statement.

