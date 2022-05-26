Imran Khan Gives 6-day Ultimatum to Pak Govt to Announce Fresh Polls; PM Sharif Says 'Dictation Won't Work'

A defiant Imran Khan on Thursday warned that he would return to the Pakistani capital with the entire nation if the “imported government” failed to announce fresh general elections within six-day deadline, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to retort back that his “dictation won’t work” and Parliament would decide the date for polls. Addressing a rally of thousands of protesters of the Azadi March’ at Jinnah Avenue here on Thursday morning, Khan lashed out at the Sharif government for using “tactics” like raids and arrests to stop his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf: party’s march, even as he thanked the Supreme Court for taking notice of the matter.

“My message for the imported government is to dissolve assemblies and announce elections. Otherwise, I will come back again to Islamabad after six days, the 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician told his supporters. Hours later, Sharif – who replaced Khan in April – in his address to the National Assembly refused the demand, asserting that his coalition government would not take dictation from any one on holding the elections.

“I want to clarify to the leader of this group (Imran Khan), your dictation won’t work. This House will decide when to hold elections,” the prime minister said in a sharp retort to Khan’s deadline. The current National Assembly would complete its five-year term in August next year, which would be followed by the general elections. However, the prime minister can dissolve parliament any time and call fresh elections.

Sharif said since he took oath on April 22 and decided to work for the betterment of the country, the government was threatened with protests. “The doors were open for talks with the Opposition but I will not take any dictation,” he said. “I can form a committee but dictation will not work and no group or party can be allowed to rebel against the Constitution.” The prime minister said Khan was trying to create a situation like in 2014 when he held a sit-in for 126 days, resulting in clashes with police and a lot of damage to the state property.

Khan on August 14, 2014 had launched a massive rally that began from Lahore and ended in Islamabad. The protest was driven by accusations that the PML-N had rigged the elections in May 2013. The ‘Azadi March’ demanded the resignation of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Meanwhile, a five-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Sharif government seeking contempt proceedings against Khan for violating the apex court’s order of holding a peaceful march at H-9 sector here.

On Wednesday, the apex court had ordered that the ground between G-9 and H-9 Sectors of the national capital should be provided for the purpose of a rally by Khan’s party. The bench said the apex court’s Wednesday order would remain in place.

