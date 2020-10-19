Imran Khan Incapable And Clueless, Has Betrayed People of Pakistan: PDM

Karachi: Prime Minister Imran Khan is “incapable and clueless”, and his government is worse than a dictatorship, leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, alleged at its second rally here. The PDM, which was formed on September 20, has launched a three-phased anti-government movement under an “action plan” to oust the Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf: government.

Under the plan a number of rallies public meetings and demonstrations will be held across the country, before a “decisive long march” to Islamabad in January next year. The first of these rallies was held on Friday in Gujranwala near Lahore. “This incapable and clueless prime minister will have to go home,” Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said at the Bagh-e-Jinnah, which was packed with people including supporters and workers of the alliance’s members. History has proved that the biggest dictators could not survive and “what standing does this puppet have?”, Zardari said targeting Prime Minister Khan and added that “this is not a new fight but this will be a decisive fight”.

The rally here also marked the 13th anniversary of the twin blasts in Karsaz that targeted the homecoming procession of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007. The blast left around 200 people dead and several injured. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice presidents Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Achakzai and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman were among the leaders of opposition parties who attended the rally. The PPP also invited Mohsin Dawar, who heads the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), to address the gathering at the Bagh-e-Jinnah. Maryam Nawaz, daughter of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, attacked the .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor