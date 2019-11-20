Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Imran Khan Invites New Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to Visit Pakistan

Khan said that Rajapaksa's election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in his leadership and vision.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Imran Khan Invites New Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to Visit Pakistan
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Colombo: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Sri Lanka's newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Islamabad at his "earliest convenience", according to an official statement.

Khan extended the invitation to Rajapaksa when the Pakistani Prime Minister telephoned the newly-elected President of Sri Lanka on Tuesday to felicitate him on his election as the 7th president of the island nation.

Khan said that Rajapaksa's election reflected the trust reposed by the Sri Lankan people in his leadership and vision, the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo said in a release.

He hoped that Sri Lanka and its people would achieve greater success and prosperity under President Gotabaya's stewardship.

"The excellent Pakistan-Sri Lanka bilateral relations were also discussed. The two leaders reciprocated each other's desire to further fortify bilateral cooperation in diverse areas," the release said.

The Prime Minister extended a cordial invitation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. President Rajapaksa has accepted the invitation, the release added.

President Rajapaksa is scheduled to visit India on November 29 on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is expected to be the first foreign visit by the new Sri Lankan president.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar made an unscheduled visit to Colombo on Tuesday and met Rajapaksa. Sri Lankan officials said Jaishankar carried a letter of personal congratulations to Rajapaksa from Prime Minister Modi and the invitation to visit India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram