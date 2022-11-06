Imran Khan: Judicial Commission to Probe Pak Attack Good Idea, But First Sack Accused | Exclusive

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was shot at during his rally in Punjab on Thursday, has said he welcomes PM Shehbaz Sharif’s demand for constitution of a full court judicial commission to probe the failed assassination bid on him.
A day after the attack on him, Khan alleged that three people — Prime Minister Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer — were behind the botched assassination attempt on his life. “But first, the accused should be removed from their positions. The judicial commission should investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif. The judicial commission should also investigate the cipher,” he said.
“I am the former prime minister and the head of the largest political party of Pakistan, the tragedy is that in spite of my government in Punjab, a first information report (FIR) has not been filed for the past three days. Imagine what must be happening to common man in this country.”
“As the attacker’s interview was recorded and leaked, police say we were under pressure. We have not been able to register an FIR because they say we are ready to file against the PM and Interior Minister, but you can’t do it for that army general, Major Faisal,” Khan said.
He also announced the resumption of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Long March from Tuesday.
THE ALLEGATIONS
Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg on Thursday when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz-led government.
ARMY SPEAKS
The Pakistan Army in a statement has said that the baseless and irresponsible allegations by Khan against the institution and particularly a senior army officer are absolutely unacceptable and uncalled for.
The institution will safeguard its officers and soldiers no matter what. The baseless allegations hurled at the institution/officials today are highly regrettable and strongly condemned, the Army said in a strong statement, hours after Khan made the allegations.
“No one will be allowed to defame the institution or its soldiers with impunity,” it said, adding that the Army has requested the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and initiate legal action against those responsible for defamation and false accusations against the institution and its officials without any evidence whatsoever.
