'Just Want to Kill Him', Imran Khan's Attacker Says Ex-Pak PM 'Misleading People, Doing Blasphemy'

Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the attacker who shot at Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday evening, accused the 70-year-old leader of “doing blasphemy” and cited this as a reason to kill him. The incident took place near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab province when Khan was leading the protest march.

“Imran Khan is misleading the people so I thought to kill him. He is doing blasphemy, playing music, and dancing when Azaan happens, I just want to kill Imran Khan. I will not leave him. There is no one behind me. I am alone,” Basheer, a resident of Sodhra in the Wazirabad district, can be heard saying in a video soon after he got arrested by the cops. He was held with a 9mm pistol and two empty magazines.

Basheer opened fire on the container-mounted truck carrying Khan during his protest march. The cricketer-turned-politician is said to be out of danger.

Geo TV footage showed Khan was hit in both legs and was shifted to a hospital. Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan’s party, told ARY News that six people were injured in the attack, and two were apparently seriously wounded, including local leader Ahmad Chatha.

Initially, it was reported that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, later it turned out that Khan was also injured in the attack.

Meanwhile, Khan said he would fight back. Speaking to his close aides moments after being shot, Khan said, “Allah has given me another life.” In exclusive information sourced by CNN-News18, Khan said, “I know they want to kill me but they don’t know Allah is protecting me. I will fight back.”

Sources told CNN-News18 that Khan is being shifted to Shoukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. A medical board has been formed under the supervision of Dr Faisal Sultan, former health minister in Imran Khan’s Cabinet, to supervise his treatment.

Police said the firing has left at least 15 people injured and one dead.

