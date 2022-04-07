Imran Khan New LIVE Updates: Pak PM's Claim on US Seeking to Overturn His Govt Fictional, Says Ex-Trump Official; SC to Resume Hearing Today

Live now
Imran Khan New LIVE Updates: Dubbing Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that the US is looking to overturn his government as concocted, a former top Trump administration official said Wednesday that the country is entering a period of political uncertainty. I think that Imran Khan has concocted this idea that somehow the US is looking to overturn his government. He simply has concocted this story to try Read More
Pakistani journalists on Wednesday boycotted a press conference of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan TehreekeInsaf party here after a verbal spat broke out between them and a senior PTI leader over a corruption-related question involving a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi. During a press conference with.
Constitutional crisis in Pakistan deepened on Wednesday when the country’s largest provincial assembly of Punjab was sealed by the ruling Pakistan TehreekiInsaf government hours before the election of the new chief minister, barring the Opposition lawmakers to enter the premises to take part in the voting. After the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, a close aide of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab Assembly had convened the assembly session to elect the new leader of the House last Sunday. But following dismissal of the noconfidence motion against Prime Minister Khan by the Deputy Speaker in the National Assembly on the basis of “international conspiracy” against the elected government, the Punjab Assembly’s Deputy Speaker had deferred the session for Wednesday to elect the new chief minister.
Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court to set up a Memogatestyle judicial commission to probe an alleged “foreign conspiracy” to topple his democratically-elected government. Khan has repeatedly claimed that a vote of no-confidence against him in the National Assembly tabled by the Opposition was part of a US-led conspiracy to remove him, but the US has denied this.
Pakistan’s outgoing Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday targeted his political opponents, accusing them of conspiring against his government at the best of their foreign masters, in an apparent reference to the US. Addressing the party workers at the Governor’s House here, Khan also chided his own party, Pakistan TehreekeInsaf, lawmakers who joined hands with the opposition for what he claimed after taking crores of rupees’. “If an enemy country buys 23 to 30 people (lawmakers) with PRs10 to 15 bn it can send an elected government home. If today India decides to topple a government in Pakistan it can do so with just PRs10 to 15bn, he said. Visibly angry over those party men who ditched at this juncture, Khan called them “traitors” and urged his party workers to teach them a lesson in the coming election.
Dubbing Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that the US is looking to overturn his government as concocted, a former top Trump administration official said Wednesday that the country is entering a period of political uncertainty. I think that Imran Khan has concocted this idea that somehow the US is looking to overturn his government. He simply has concocted this story to try to shore up his own base and gain support for his position, said Lisa Curtis, who was Trump Administration’s point person for India during his four years.
He brought in the US as a means to try to hold on to his support base and get his support base riled up. He’s playing the US card, Curtis told.
“A big conspiracy is made against my government internationally and our traitors joined them (outsiders). We have filed a reference against the defectors in the Supreme Court and they should go to jail, he said. He claimed that a major foreign plan was made for a regime change in Pakistan in which these traitors joined them (foreign hands). Most of the people who supported the conspiracy against my government were not aware of it with only those at the top having the knowledge, he said. Khan said that in the forthcoming election the people will bury the politics of these three stooges (PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chair Asif Zardari and JUI-F leader Maualna Fazlur Rehman) for good.
