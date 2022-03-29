Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Cabinet Minister Resigns Hours Ahead of Trust Vote; Debate on No-confidence Motion on Thursday

Live now
Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistani opposition leaders tabled a no-trust motion in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament Monday hoping to oust Khan’s government amid accusations he has mismanaged the nation’s economy.
An alliance of opposition lawmakers called the Pakistan Democratic Movement has been trying to woo Khan’s coalition partners away, some of whom seemed Read More
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party said on Monday that it will support ally PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Punjab chief minister candidate, in a bid to placate allies of the ruling coalition to vote against a no-trust motion introduced by the opposition in the National Assembly. The prime minister’s aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, made the announcement on twitter. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will support Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as a candidate for the chief minister [in Punjab] and the PML-Q has announced to support PM amid in no-confidence motion,” Gill said in a tweet in Urdu.
Opposition lawmakers in Pakistan moved a no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government Monday, as he tries to shore up a wavering coalition over accusations of mismanagement and foreign policy bungles. Pakistan’s National Assembly will start debating the motion on Thursday and Khan has tried to steady the ship ahead of a likely no-confidence vote next week by nominating a key ally to head the country’s richest province. Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of dragging the country into deeper economic turmoil.
Pakistan’s opposition on Monday tabled a no-trust motion in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan who is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 as defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition appeared to have made his position fragile. As the much-anticipated session began after a two-day recess on Monday, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri asked the members of the Parliament, who are in favour of the motion, to stand up so that their numbers could be counted. Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif first moved a resolution to allow tabling of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the lower house of bi-cameral parliament, which was approved by 161 yes votes. Deputy Speaker Suri, who was chairing the session in the absence of Speaker Asad Qaidar, ruled that the “permission is granted to present the no-confidence resolution”.
Tariq Basheer Cheema, the federal minister for housing in the Imran Khan government resigned on Monday, hours after a no-confidence motion was tabled in the Pakistan assembly. Cheema, a PML-Q member from Bahawalpur, announced his decision to vote for the opposition’s no-confidence motion.
“The prime minister ceases to hold his office after he has lost the confidence of this house,” opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif said, reading from the no-confidence motion telecast live on television.
The vote comes as Pakistan faces a recurring economic crisis, with Khan’s government banking on the International Monetary Fund to release the next tranche of a $6 billion rescue package to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves.
Khan, 69, a former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team, lost a parliamentary majority with a series of defections from his party, and a united opposition is calling on him to step down. He has vowed to fight to stay put.
He has blamed a foreign-funded conspiracy for trying to topple his government. China is a long-time supporter and Pakistan, a traditional ally of the West, abstained from voting as the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly reprimanded Russia for invading Ukraine.
Nearly 20 of Khan’s lawmakers have defected and his main coalition partners have suggested that they might join the opposition, making him short of 172 votes, a simple majority needed in parliament to hold on to power.
The opposition says it commands 163 votes and can get more.
The government has sought a court intervention to bar the defectors from voting against the party under an anti-defection law.
The opposition and analysts say the prime minister has fallen out with the powerful military, which mostly determines who will rule, a charge both Khan and the military deny.
Monday’s development comes a day after Khan at a rally vowed to defeat the no-confidence effort with the help of lawmakers from his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and political allies.
Khan came into power in 2018 elections, securing 176 votes. He needs 172 votes to remain in power but about a dozen lawmakers from his ruling party have revolted, accusing Khan of mismanaging the country’s economy
“We have the support of required lawmakers to oust Imran Khan’s government,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the leader of the key opposition Pakistan People’s Party told reporters.
But Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed vowed the no-confidence motion will be defeated.
