Hours after the Supreme Court's ruling against the Speaker's "wrongful" dissolution of the National Assembly, Imran Khan late on Thursday announced on Twitter that he has called a cabinet, as well as, a parliamentary party meeting on Friday. "Tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always and will continue to fight for Pakistan
The Pakistan rupee dropped to a historic low of 191 rupees to the dollar Thursday as an ongoing political crisis rocked confidence in the currency.
The rupee has been declining for months, but the fall became precipitous in March when opposition parties tabled a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan that led to the dissolution of the national assembly last week.
In a body blow to Imran Khan, Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously struck down a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker on the rejection of a noconfidence motion against him and ordered restoration of the National Assembly, saying the prime minister’s move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was “unconstitutional” In a landmark 50 verdict, a fivemember bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was “contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside.”
“The deputy speaker gave a ruling on April 3. Leave was granted on the noconfidence motion on March 28. The ruling of the speaker is declared unconstitutional,” Justice Bandial said. The court also declared the advice by Prime Minister Khan to President Arif Alvi to dissolve the national assembly as unconstitutional.” The bench comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Mohammad Ali Mazhar Miankhel, Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhel also restored Prime Minister Khan and his cabinet to their respective offices as on April 3.
Pakistan’s jubilant Opposition leaders on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict that set aside the deputy speaker’s ruling to dismiss the notrust motion against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it an “epochmaking” day for the supremacy of the Constitution and a ruling against the “most incompetent and failed” government. Pakistan’s Supreme Court struck down National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s controversial move to dismiss a noconfidence motion against Prime Minister Khan, in a major blow to the cricketerturnedpolitician who is now likely to face a notrust vote on Saturday in Parliament after the ruling.
Pakistan’s Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday likened Prime Minister Imran Khan to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, terming his decisions to dissolve the National Assembly and reject the vote of noconfidence against him as an unconstitutional powergrab. “Nazi Hitler prevailed to dissolve the Reichstag [German Parliament] and thereby solidified his position by abrogating the Constitution and ending the Weimar Republic Imran Niazi is doing the same in Pakistan, the Muslim LeagueNawaz (PMLN) President, said.
Addressing a press conference at the Supreme Court premises, the PML-N leader stated that April 3 would be remembered as the day the Constitution was sabotaged and trampled upon, adding that Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s attempt to issue Khan a stay-order by dismissing the no-trust motion was unconstitutional. The Opposition leader claimed that Khan acted through the deputy speaker to have the no-confidence motion dismissed and urged the National Security Council (NSC) to bring forth the minutes of the meeting regarding the diplomatic cable accusing the opposition of conspiring against the premier.
A group of prominent Pakistani dissidents Friday welcomed the ruling of their country’s Supreme Court ruling, restoring its elected parliament after its unlawful dissolution by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Pakistan Supreme Court has ruled on the right side of history by upholding the Constitution of Pakistan, South Asians Against Terrorism and for Human Rights (SAATH), a pro-democracy outfit of Pakistanis said.
This is also the time when all institutions of the state look back at the debris of the last four years, it said in a statement. SAATH said while the latest Supreme Court judgment is a positive step it is also important that the horrendous practice of ‘disappearing’ people should end.
Prominent members of SAATH include former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, Member of Parliament Mohsin Dawar, former ambassadors Husain Haqqani and Kamran Shafi, former editor of Daily Times Rashed Rahman, columnist Mohammed Taqi, journalists Taha Siddiqui, Gul Bukhari and Marvi Sirmed, and activists Gulalai Ismail, Tahira Jabeen, Shahzad Irfan and Farhan Kaghzi. Scant regard was given to the Constitution, the Economy, Foreign Affairs, and Governance, under Imran Khan, they said.
Meanwhile, the country’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif hailed Pakistan Supreme Court ruling to restore the National Assembly after it declared the government’s decision to dissolve the assembly “unconstitutional”.
“I would like to congratulate everyone in the country. People have gotten rid of such a person who ruined the country. He made common people starve. Dollar has reached 200 today and people are frustrated with inflation in the country,” said Sharif in London.
The Opposition was relentlessly pursued for no reason by the coercive organs of the ‘Hybrid Junta’, they added. The dissident journalists, politicians, diplomats, and intellectuals, several of whom live in exile for fear for their lives, cited the persecution of some of their colleagues.
