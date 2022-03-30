Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Tense Scenes Before No-trust Motion, Lawmaker Removes PTI from Twitter; PML-Q Leader Says 'Too Late for PM'

Live now
Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to step down after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) reached an agreement with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
"The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will
Senior PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha on Friday said that “it’s too late” for Prime Minister Imran Khan. Speaking to Geo TV news, Agha said, “Rather than countering no trust move government is playing Jalsa Jalsa, although parliament has to decide the fate of no-trust motion. It’s too late for the prime minister to cajole allies as the decision might have been taken by them.
Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday strictly directed his party lawmakers to either abstain or not attend the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion against him, which is likely to be held in the first week of April. The instructions came a day after Pakistan’s opposition on Monday tabled the no-trust motion in the National Assembly against Khan, who is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 as defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition appeared to have made his position fragile.
No Prime Minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Imran Khan is the third premier to face the challenge. In fact, no Pakistani Prime Minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.
Imran Khan needs 172 votes in the 342-member house to survive in power. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the voting on the no-confidence motion will be held on April 3.
Khan has blamed a “foreign-funded conspiracy” for trying to topple his government. China is a long-time supporter and Pakistan, a traditional ally of the West, abstained from voting as the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly reprimanded Russia for invading Ukraine.
Pakistan’s opposition parties had vowed to bring down the beleaguered government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which among others include Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-I), organised a big rally on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad on Monday night.
Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz who had started the rally from Lahore on March 26, arrived two days later in Islamabad to join the supporters of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties who had already set up a camp. Maryam, daughter and heir of former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, castigated incumbent prime minister Khan for using the religious card to save his tottering throne.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to step down after his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) reached an agreement with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan,” tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
Sources told News18 that ministers from the MQM-P, whose support would have been vital to keep Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in power, will resign from the cabinet at 12:30pm. If they resign, Imran Khan will lose majority in the National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan parliament, and the opposition numbers would swell to 180.
Speculation is also rife that in this scenario, Imran Khan will resign as Pakistan PM outside parliament. Imran Khan had on Tuesday directed PTI lawmakers to either abstain from voting or not attend the National Assembly session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion.
No Prime Minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge. In fact, no Pakistani Prime Minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.
