Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: D-day for Pak PM Brings 'Threats of Violence' by PTI Workers; LoP Calls for 'Treason Case' Ahead of No-trust Vote

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Opposition Leader in the Pakistan National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif reacted angrily to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s televised question-and-answer session with the nation, saying that a “treason case” should be filed against the premier first, reported Geo News.
"A treason case should be filed against Imran Khan first because by not ending his [2014] sit-in, Imran Khan
Amid a deepening domestic crisis, Pakistan army chief General Qamar Bajwa on Saturday used highly reconciliatory language with regard to the country’s policy on India. He said all disputes with India should be settled peacefully through talks, and that Islamabad continued to believe in using diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, to keep the “flames of fire away from our region”. Gen Bajwa made this statement a day ahead of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan. READ MORE
Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Imran Khan, on Saturday heavily criticized Pakistan Prime Minister for his “repetitive” speeches ahead of the no-confidence vote against him on Sunday and stated that the 69-year-old leader is facing crushing defeat and is unlikely to get any more attention in the country. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, she said that he has “damaged” the country during his governance.
Reham Khan, who has been a vocal critic of Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister, said Imran Khan always talks about himself and “is deceiving himself”. She claimed, “He is playing a dangerous plan and is using extremely sexist and abusive language for women.” READ MORE
Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has promised to bowl an inswing yorker against Opposition leaders for tabling a no-confidence motion against him, is now facing the prospect of being run out in the number game in Parliament on Sunday with key allies deserting him and a sizeable number of rebel lawmakers vowing to vote against him. Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a Naya Pakistan’, is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition. The 69-year-old cricketer-turned politician is facing the no-confidence motion, which was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28. The National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the no-trust motion on Sunday.
Imran Khan on Saturday had urged the youth of Pakistan to stage “peaceful protests” against a “foreign conspiracy” allegedly hatched against his government but told them not to criticise the Pakistan Army, a day ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against him.
Speaking at a live question and answer session, Khan said he had “more than one plan” for Sunday’s vote on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly. Terming it a “war for the future of the country, Khan said Pakistan was standing at a decisive point.
"There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country," he said.
According to a report by Geo News citing sources, the Pakistani government and PTI leadership have decided to “incite violence” in the federal capital, while the National Assembly votes on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s no-confidence motion.
During the Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan,” senior journalist Hamid Mir stated that sources informed him that the government and PTI leadership have decided to prevent opposition lawmakers from exiting the parliament lodges and entering the lower house.
They will be beaten whether they enter the assembly or are outside, Mir said, citing informed sources, after the prime minister urged the youth and PTI supporters to protest “peacefully” for two days — today and tomorrow.
Opposition Leader in the Pakistan National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif reacted angrily to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s televised question-and-answer session with the nation, saying that a “treason case” should be filed against the premier first, reported Geo News.
“A treason case should be filed against Imran Khan first because by not ending his [2014] sit-in, Imran Khan harmed the nation’s pride,” Shahbaz Sharif said in a press conference immediately following the PM’s address. The PML-N president stated that if politicians become involved in “treason and patriotism,” the situation will spiral out of control. He went on to say that if Prime Minister Imran Khan violates the constitution and the law, they will take their course.
The prime minister said the politics of Pakistan had reached a point where the people of the country had to take a call, the report said. A society that stands with honesty and justice takes a new life. But when a society becomes neutral, it begins supporting the bad, he said.
“There’s a conspiracy against the government right now and it has been proven that politicians are being bought like goats to topple the government,” he said, noting that the conspiracy started abroad and some politicians in Pakistan were helping these people.
“History never forgets those. And I want Pakistan’s history to not forget these traitors either. It is your responsibility. Don’t let them feel that you have forgotten,” he said. “The official document says that if you remove Imran Khan, your relations with the US will get better, he said.
