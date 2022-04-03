Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: D-day for Pak PM Brings 'Threats of Violence' by PTI Workers; LoP Calls for 'Treason Case' Ahead of No-trust Vote

Read more

harmed the nation’s pride,” Shahbaz Sharif said in a press conference immediately following the PM’s address. The PML-N president stated that if politicians become involved in “treason and patriotism,” the situation will spiral out of control. He went on to say that if Prime Minister Imran Khan violates the constitution and the law, they will take their course.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Geo News citing sources, the Pakistani government and PTI leadership have decided to “incite violence” in the federal capital, while the National Assembly votes on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s no-confidence motion.

During the Geo News programme “Naya Pakistan,” senior journalist Hamid Mir stated that sources informed him that the government and PTI leadership have decided to prevent opposition lawmakers from exiting the parliament lodges and entering the lower house.

They will be beaten whether they enter the assembly or are outside, Mir said, citing informed sources, after the prime minister urged the youth and PTI supporters to protest “peacefully” for two days — today and tomorrow.

Imran Khan on Saturday had urged the youth of Pakistan to stage “peaceful protests” against a “foreign conspiracy” allegedly hatched against his government but told them not to criticise the Pakistan Army, a day ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against him.

Speaking at a live question and answer session, Khan said he had “more than one plan” for Sunday’s vote on the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly. Terming it a “war for the future of the country, Khan said Pakistan was standing at a decisive point.

“There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country,” he said.

The prime minister said the politics of Pakistan had reached a point where the people of the country had to take a call, the report said. A society that stands with honesty and justice takes a new life. But when a society becomes neutral, it begins supporting the bad, he said.

“There’s a conspiracy against the government right now and it has been proven that politicians are being bought like goats to topple the government,” he said, noting that the conspiracy started abroad and some politicians in Pakistan were helping these people.

“History never forgets those. And I want Pakistan’s history to not forget these traitors either. It is your responsibility. Don’t let them feel that you have forgotten,” he said. “The official document says that if you remove Imran Khan, your relations with the US will get better, he said.

