Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Assembly Session Today to Elect New Punjab CM; Shahbaz Sharif Calls Defeat Imminent for Pak PM in No-trust Vote

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, vice president of the PML (N) party, could become the new chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, CNN-News18 has learnt from sources.

Hamza is the current leader of the opposition in the provincial assembly.

The development comes against the backdrop of the political turmoil in Pakistan with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government tottering as he faces a no-confidence vote from a joint opposition bloc, even as several members of his own ruling alliance have switched to the other side. READ MORE