Imran Khan Not Capable of Completing His Term as Pakistan's PM, Says Opposition Leader Bilawal Bhutto
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal on Sunday made the comments while speaking to the media during his visit to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).
File photo of Bilawal Bhutto. (Reuters)
Karachi: Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in Pakistan, main opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is not capable of completing his term as political parties and people are unhappy with his administration's policies, according to a media report.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal on Sunday made the comments while speaking to the media during his visit to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).
He said the federal government was not competent to steer the country into the right direction, which was the reason that everyone across Pakistan was raising voice against its anti-people policies, the Dawn newspaper reported.
Everyone is fed up with this puppet government, he said.
Every political party and people belonging to every sphere of life, including traders, teachers, doctors and workers, are unhappy with the government's policies. All this is quite not up to scratch and gives me no assurance to say Mr Imran Khan will complete his term successfully, Bilawal was quoted as saying in the report.
He was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Health Minister Azra Pechuho and Information Minister Saeed Ghani.
Bilawal said that his party would certainly protest against the government, yet, we'll not become part of any act to derail democracy; or allow anyone to do the same.
He said the federal government should take measures that could create unity and consensus among the people of Pakistan, the report said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How a Wheelchair Taxi Service is Helping Specially-Abled Voters in Mumbai Reach Poll Booths
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff Join Rs 300 Crore Club as Film Hits Triple Century
- Indian Government Procures Hyundai Kona Electric SUV, Preferred Over Tata and Mahindra
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Get Samsung’s The Frame QLED Smart TV at Rs 72,000