Imran Khan Praises India, Lashes Out At US; Minister Says Assassination Plot Hatched

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan who is struggling for survival chose to admire India again for following an independent foreign policy. Khan also chose to attack the United States again and again without naming the nation. Earlier, Pakistan PM Khan - in a deliberate slip of tongue - said that the US - quickly correcting himself and saying a foreign power - is working behind the scenes to destabilise Pakistan.

“I commend India for always having and protecting its independent foriegn policy for national and public interest. I do not blame India for this because it is looking out for its best interest,” Imran Khan said, referring to India’s plans to buy Russian crude as the energy market suffers due to the ongoing war on Ukraine. “The US says India has an independent foriegn policy so they cannot censure them,” he said.

“A very powerful country got upset and angered over my trip to Russia. The opposition compromised Pakistan’s interest because their money is stacked in US banks,” Imran further added lashing out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement - the umbrella organisation headed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief, Fazal-ur-Rehman and consists of 11 political parties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan cabinet minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said that a plot has been hatched to assassinate Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. “Security agencies have reported that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan has been hatched. Following these reports, the security of the Prime Minister has been beefed up as per the government decision,” he said in a tweet on Friday.

سیکیورٹی ایجنسیوں نے رپورٹ کیا ہے کہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان پر قاتلانہ حملےکا منصوبہ سامنے آیا ہے، ان رپورٹس کے بعد حکومتی فیصلے کے مطابق وزیر اعظم کی سیکیورٹی میں اضافہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 1, 2022

Khan’s troubles exacerbated due to poor handling of his economy while his allies like the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have also deserted him in these crucial times. The no-trust motion filed against him will be debated upon on Sunday. He told the nation on Wednesday that he would address the citizens but it was later scheduled to Thursday.

People familiar with the developments told CNN-News18 that the Imran Khan-led government may fail to secure a majority in the national assembly. Reports have also stated that the cricketer-turned-politician also fell out of favour with the Pakistan intelligence service Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) while also running afoul of the Pakistan army, both widely influential in shaping Pakistan’s domestic and foreign policy.

