Imran Khan Ready for ‘Do and Die’, Says Oct ‘Decisive Month’, Announces Nationwide Long March | Exclusive

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has announced a nationwide ‘long march’ this month, calling it a decisive month, when he is ready for “do and die”.

“All things will be cleared, done and fixed in this month,” said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief.

“The government will pay a heavy price on national security, if Pakistan defaults. I know the Federal government will not announce early elections, so the PTI will weigh all its options.”

Khan said that this time, he is full prepared and will not repeat mistakes from May 25, when the PTI held its previous long march.

The protest rallies will culminate in hundreds of thousands of protesters reaching the Pakistani capital of Islamabad for an extended sit-in, he said, adding the government will not be able to stop the long march.

They ruined the economy in the past six months, Khan said.

تخت بائی اتوار کے ضمنی انتخاب اور ہمارے اسلام آباد مارچ کیلئےتیار ہے۔اس سےپہلےکبھی ہمارا ملک کسی مقصد کیلئےیوں متحرک نہیں ہوا جیسےیہ حقیقی آزادی (کےحصول کیلئے) ہوچکاہے۔ pic.twitter.com/SpaFwSQwr1 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 14, 2022

A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted protective bail to Khan in a case filed against him and his party leaders for allegedly submitting false affidavits to the election commission in connection with a prohibited funding case.

The Federal Investigation Agency filed the case against Khan, 69, and other senior leaders of his party, PTI, on Tuesday.

I have 2 Qs on this: 1. On what info has @POTUS reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems? 2. Unlike the US which has been involved in wars https://t.co/nkIrlekBxQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 15, 2022

According to the first information report (FIR), one Arif Masood Naqvi, who is the owner of the Wooton Cricket Limited, transferred ill-gotten money to a bank account registered under the name of Khan’s party.

Khan, through his lawyer Salman Safdar, filed the petition in the Islamabad High Court in the morning which was taken up for hearing after the lawyer requested the court for immediate hearing.

کیا یہ ہے”ترتیبِ نو“! یہ حکومت نااہلی کےتمام ریکارڈز توڑچکی ہے۔میری سب سےبڑی پریشانی یہ ہےکہ ہمیں معاشی بدحالی کی دلدل میں دھکیلنےاور اپنےلئے NRO-2 کےبندوبست سمیت وائیٹ کالر مجرموں کو ملک لوٹنےکا لائسنس تھمانےسے ہٹ کر یہ سرکارہماری قومی سلامتی پر بھی مکمل سمجھوتہ کر گزرے گی۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 15, 2022

Khan has been facing different cases since he was removed from office in April this year through a no-confidence vote. He has maintained that the cases were an act of political vendetta by the current government.

Meanwhile, lawmaker of Khan’s PTI was arrested on Thursday for accusing Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of legitimising corruption in the high echelon of the country. Senator Azam Khan Swati was arrested following his scathing tweet targeting Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa.

With PTI inputs

