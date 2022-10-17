Imran Khan Recaptures 6 out of 8 NA Seats in Bypolls, Party Demands Early Elections

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won six out of eight National Assembly seats in Sunday’s byelections, news agency Bloomberg reported. This will boost his party’s demand to call for fresh general elections, questioning the legitimacy of the six-month-old government led by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Imran Khan’s party contested on seven of eight seats of the National Assembly which were up for bypolls and won six of them, according to data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan after all the votes were counted.

The PTI also won two of the three Punjab Assembly seats which were up for bypolls.

Imran Khan has to resign from all the seats barring one and bypolls will be held again but the results preliminarily reveal that the nation supports Imran Khan’s ideology.

Ahead of the elections, Imran Khan held several rallies across Pakistan which saw a large number of supporters turn up. Former minister in Khan’s cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry, was quick to ask the government to fulfil the people’s wishes and seek early polls.

“I ask the government and the establishment to respect the will of the masses and immediately announce fresh elections in the country. We are ready to discuss the election framework with the government,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by news agency Bloomberg.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government is facing an economic crisis only exacerbated by the damaging floods. Moody’s downgraded the nation’s credit rating and the nation’s forex reserves have dipped to the lowest levels in three years.

The bypolls were necessary because 131 leaders from Tehreek-e-Insaf resigned from the Pakistan National Assembly on April 13 after the government was ousted. The elections for these seats are being held in phases.

However, not all is well for Imran Khan as allegations arose that the PTI received illegal foreign funds from the US, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. The party is appealing the order but if convicted by the Pakistan Supreme Court it could face a ban on contesting elections.

Khan has pre-emptive bail in two cases, one of which alleges that the PTI received funds illegally from the now-defunct Dubai-based Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi. The case against him was filed by Pakistan’s top investigative agency.

