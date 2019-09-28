New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his delegation had to return to New York after their plane -- a special jet placed at his disposal by the Saudi government -- developed a technical snag while it was heading back to Islamabad.

The plane had to make an emergency landing in New York. Acocrding to Dawn, Khan, who led the Pakistan delegation to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, waited at the airport for some time while technicians tried to fix the fault, but more work was required so they decided to extend their stay.

Imran Khan and his delegation will spend the night in New York and board the plane once the fault is fixed.

Imran Khan had reached the US last week on a "special aircraft" of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. He was reportedly asked by the Saudi Crown Prince not to use a commercial flight as he was a “special guest”.

Imran Khan's maiden speech to the UN General Assembly went on for about 50 minutes, far exceeding the 15-20-minute time limit that leaders are expected to adhere to while making their national statements during the busiest time in the United Nations Headquarters.

Of the 50-minutes that he spoke from the podium of the UN General Assembly hall, half of his speech was on India and Kashmir, drumming up a hysteria about a nuclear war.

Strongly hitting back at Imran Khan's rant at the UN General Assembly, India on Saturday said that Pakistan prime minister's "threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship, not statesmanship."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.