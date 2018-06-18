GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Imran Khan Says Feminism Has Degraded Role of Mothers, Draws Flak on Social Media

While some users said the leader should be better briefed on such issues or refrain from commenting on them, others said they were not really surprised by his comments as "that is the one thing Pakistani men are best at".

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
File image of Imran Khan. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan has sparked outrage after his comment that the “Western notion of feminism degrades the role of a mother”.

“A mother has biggest influence on a person ...A real mother, that is. I completely disagree with this Western concept, this feminist movement... it has degraded the role of a mother...when I was growing up my mother had the most impact on me,” Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said in a TV interview.

The remarks, however, were deemed ‘anti-women’ and drew backlash on social media, with several users commenting that Khan had misunderstood the concept of feminism.

While some users said the leader should be better briefed on such issues or refrain from commenting on them, others said they were not really surprised by his comments as “that is the one thing Pakistani men are best at”.








The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not respond to the criticism.

With barely two months left before Pakistan goes to polls, a leaked manuscript of an autobiographical book written by Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has also stirred up a controversy within the country’s political ranks.

In the book, the former TV presenter is said to have made a set of serious allegations against Khan, including accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Reham Khan said in the book she reveals instances of rampant sexual coercion and use of sexual favours for political gains within the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

