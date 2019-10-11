Take the pledge to vote

Imran Khan Says Modi 'Played His Last Card' on J&K, Accuses Foreign Media of Ignoring Kashmir Issue

Pakistan PM Imran Khan said Kashmiris will not accept India's decision of ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status and will come out when the restrictions are lifted.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 7:40 PM IST
Imran Khan Says Modi 'Played His Last Card' on J&K, Accuses Foreign Media of Ignoring Kashmir Issue
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (Image : AP)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi "played his last card" by revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and accused the international media of ignoring the issue.

Addressing the participants of a "human chain" event held in Islamabad to express "solidarity" with the people of Kashmir, Khan said the international media is providing full coverage to Hong Kong protests but is ignoring the Kashmir issue.

He said Kashmiris will not accept India's decision of ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status and will come out when the restrictions are lifted.

"Narendra Modi committed a mistake, he has played his last card, but the people of Kashmir will never accept it, he said.

Khan said that "people of Kashmir have no fear as for seven decades they had been subjected to conditions that eliminated their fear."

Several Pakistanis gathered at the D-Chowk, the heart of Islamabad, and formed human chains. Separately, Khan tweeted that he was "puzzled" as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but is ignoring the "human rights crisis" in Kashmir.

Ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after New Delhi's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5. Pakistan reacted angrily to the move and expelled the Indian envoy. Since then, Pakistan has been trying to rally international support against India on the issue.

India has been maintaining that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for third-party mediation.

