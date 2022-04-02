Imran Khan Scared, Using Religion Card Shamelessly Ahead of No-Trust Vote: Ex-Wife Reham Khan Tells News18

Reham Khan, the ex-wife of Imran Khan, on Saturday tore into the Pakistan premier’s “repetitive" speeches ahead of the no-confidence vote against him on Sunday, stating the 69-year-old leader is facing crushing defeat and is unlikely to get any more attention in the country.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Reham Khan, who has been a vocal critic of Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister, said Imran Khan always talks about himself and has very few followers left. “He is deceiving himself," she said, claiming, “He is playing a dangerous plan and is using extremely sexist and abusive language for women."

The cricketer-turned-politician is facing political turmoil as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost its majority after allied parties joined hands with the Opposition who have held him responsible for the economic crisis and spiraling inflation in the country.

Reham Khan said the Pakistan Prime Minister is “scared and using the religion card shamelessly to make more noise outside the Parliament" ahead of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Sunday.

Advertisement

“Imran Khan has always been a hypocrite and believes in self-promotions only", she said further accusing him of grabbing attention on himself unlike the grace of former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad. “He could not share limelight like Javed Miandad," she said.

She said the Imran Khan has “damaged Pakistan," and “those who have brought him will now have to deal with him". She also said Khan’s only contribution to Pakistan is his introduction of “deplorable conduct" through abuses and outright swearing. “This is what he will be remembered for," she said.

Criticising him of being “selfish and having no confidence", Reham Khan who was married to him in 2014 and parted ways a year later, said Imran Khan’s “selfish attitude" doesn’t suit a statesman. “He has no confidence in himself, even his wife/girlfriends do not believe him," she said.

Slamming his recent accusations of a “foreign conspiracy" to remove him over dissent regarding following an independent foreign policy, Reham Khan said the move was irresponsible. “It is incredibly irresponsible of him to put his vested interest when national interest is at stake," she said.

Imran Khan in a recent speech had named the US as the country behind a “threat letter" in what appeared to be a slip of tongue. The statement was criticized by several including Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif.

Reham Khan said “everyone is a mafia and traitor" in Imran Khan’s eyes while adding that Shehbaz Sharif is the incoming premier.

Calling Imran Khan “dictatorial", she said he always uses people for his “selfish motives." “PTI is not trusting Imran Khan as he has been placed by the West. I have invested many hopes on him but Imran Khan does not have a sportsman spirit. He has lost vision and insight."

Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition’s bid to topple him. However, the Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.