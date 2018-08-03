GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Imran Khan Summoned by Pakistan's Anti-graft Body for Misuse of Choppers

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned 65-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on August 7.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
File Photo of Imran Khan. (Photo: AP/PTI)
Peshawar: Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting has been summoned by the country's anti-graft body on August 7 in connection with the misuse of official helicopters which caused Rs 2.17 million loss to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, an official said on Friday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned 65-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on August 7.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Khan's party has led the provincial government since 2013.

The NAB is investigating the cricketer-turned-politician for causing Rs 2.17 million loss to the provincial exchequer by using the government's helicopter for over 72 hours.

A NAB official said Khan has been summoned on August 7 for questioning and to record his statement.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing and said the case was politically motivated.

Khan was earlier summoned on July 18, but he failed to appear before the panel, citing elections. His lawyer had filed an appeal requesting the accountability watchdog to fix the date for case after the general elections, "preferably on August 7".

His party's former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, and four senior bureaucrats have already recorded their statements in the case.

Khan's PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. He is expected to take oath in the second week of August.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
