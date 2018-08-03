English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Imran Khan Summoned by Pakistan's Anti-graft Body for Misuse of Choppers
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned 65-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on August 7.
File Photo of Imran Khan. (Photo: AP/PTI)
Loading...
Peshawar: Imran Khan, Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting has been summoned by the country's anti-graft body on August 7 in connection with the misuse of official helicopters which caused Rs 2.17 million loss to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, an official said on Friday.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned 65-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on August 7.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Khan's party has led the provincial government since 2013.
The NAB is investigating the cricketer-turned-politician for causing Rs 2.17 million loss to the provincial exchequer by using the government's helicopter for over 72 hours.
A NAB official said Khan has been summoned on August 7 for questioning and to record his statement.
Khan has denied any wrongdoing and said the case was politically motivated.
Khan was earlier summoned on July 18, but he failed to appear before the panel, citing elections. His lawyer had filed an appeal requesting the accountability watchdog to fix the date for case after the general elections, "preferably on August 7".
His party's former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, and four senior bureaucrats have already recorded their statements in the case.
Khan's PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. He is expected to take oath in the second week of August.
Also Watch
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned 65-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on August 7.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Khan's party has led the provincial government since 2013.
The NAB is investigating the cricketer-turned-politician for causing Rs 2.17 million loss to the provincial exchequer by using the government's helicopter for over 72 hours.
A NAB official said Khan has been summoned on August 7 for questioning and to record his statement.
Khan has denied any wrongdoing and said the case was politically motivated.
Khan was earlier summoned on July 18, but he failed to appear before the panel, citing elections. His lawyer had filed an appeal requesting the accountability watchdog to fix the date for case after the general elections, "preferably on August 7".
His party's former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak, and four senior bureaucrats have already recorded their statements in the case.
Khan's PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. He is expected to take oath in the second week of August.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mulk Movie Review: Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu’s Courtroom Drama Has Its Heart in the Right Place
- Whodunnit? UIDAI Denies Pushing '1947' Number in Android Phone Contacts
- Upcoming Hatchback Launches in India 2018 – Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- As it Turns Out, Premium Positioning Wasn’t a Hurdle in Apple’s Trillion-Dollar Aspirations
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...