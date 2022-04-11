Imran Khan Tenders Resignation, Asks PTI Members To Resign En Masse But Many Disagree

Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan, according to a report by news agency GeoNews, has tendered his resignation as a member of the Pakistan national assembly ahead of the election of the new prime minister. Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry also has tendered his resignation, people familiar with the developments have told GeoNews.

Chaudhry said that national assembly members Farrukh Habib, Ali Zaidi and Murad Saeed have tendered their resignations and added that they have submitted their letters to national assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri. Suri too, shall resign, after accepting the resignations of other members.

Ahead of tendering his resignation, Imran Khan said that he will not attend the assembly session with people ‘who have robbed the country’. Imran Khan continued to allege that the opposition gave foreign powers the support required to oust him from his position on Monday when he arrived in the national assembly following his ouster.

Advertisement

“We have made this decision to keep the institutions under pressure who want this government to run the country. We will not sit in this Assembly under any circumstances. We will not let (people) imported by foreign forces continue,” Khan was quoted as saying by news agency GeoNews.

Opposition members initially were reluctant to tender their resignations and said that they wish to fight the Opposition on every front but later conceded to the fact that Imran Khan did have the right to order them to tender their resignations, since he had the authority to do so. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also has decided to nominate former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as the prime ministerial candidate. He is in race to become the country’s new prime minister with Pakistan Muslim League (N) Shahbaz Sharif.

The GeoNews report however casts uncertainty over the participation of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Ali Muhammad Khan, a PTI lawmaker, took a different stance and said that 95% of the PTI lawmakers in the national assembly are opposed to resigning.

The PTI leaders will raise the issue of Sharif being allegedly involved in a money laundering case, news agency Dawn reported. This led to a heated exchange between PTI and PML-N leaders. Pakistan media outlets, however, predict that Shahbaz Sharif is likely to become the next prime minister of Pakistan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.