Imran Khan Urges Pakistanis to Protest For Kashmiris After ‘Lukewarm Response’ to Diplomatic Push

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for Pakistanis to come out in protest in support of Kashmiris on February 5, the day when the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status would complete six months.
“I want Pakistanis at home and abroad to come out on 5th Feb in support of the 8 million Kashmiris who have been besieged by 900k Indian soldiers for almost 6 months by the fascist racist Modi regime,” Khan wrote on Twitter just days after his fresh attempt to seek global intervention into the Kashmir issue failed.
Khan in a series of interviews over the past few days has been urging international powers - including the United Nations and the United States – seeking intervention to mediate between the two countries on Kashmir.
During his meet with Khan on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump had repeated his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan, but the offer was quickly rebuffed by New Delhi, asserting that any dialogue between the neighbours would be bilateral.
The Ministry of External Affairs had also dismissed Imran Khan's concerns, saying that Islamabad’s efforts would be better spent in taking verifiable action against terror groups on its territory than trying to "distract" the global community.
Khan has also had to admit in a recent interview with a German publication that the response to his calls on the Kashmir issue has been “lukewarm” as he blamed the global community for considering “commercial interest more important than human rights”.
After finding no takers abroad, Khan has turned his eye back within Pakistan as he asked people to hit the streets. Pakistan had in October too observed a “Black Day” in protest against India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy and the security lockdown imposed in the state since August 5.