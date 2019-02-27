English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Imran Khan's Address, Panel's Meet on Nukes: Pakistan Prepares Response to India's Air Strikes
At a hurriedly called special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC)- the country's top security body, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the armed forces and the people of his country to remain prepared for 'all eventualities.'
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting with his cabinet ministers and defence heads.
New Delhi: Pakistan has stuck to its stand that India's air strikes have not caused any casualty even as it vowed to respond "at the time and place of its choosing" and raise the issue at the United Nations and other international forums.
At a hurriedly called special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC)- the country's top security body, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the armed forces and the people of his country to remain prepared for "all eventualities." He is today expected to respond to India’s strike in a joint session of Pakistan parliament.
Here's what can happen in the neighboring country today:
Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Command Authority at 11:30 am. NCA is Pakistan’s principal decision making body on nuclear issues. Pakistan has invoked its nuclear capabilities in the past as well when tensions between the two countries escalated.
The NCA was set up in 2000 following the overthrow of the civilian government and approval from Pakistan’s National Security Council and its then Chief Executive General Parvez Musharraf.
"The NCA will be responsible for policy formulation and will exercise employment and development control over all strategic nuclear forces and strategic organizations. It will comprise Employment Control Committee and Development Control Committee as well as Strategic Plans Division which will act as secretariat," Pakistani newspaper Dawn had reported at the time.
Meanwhile, Member National Assembly (MNA), Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah demanded to summon joint session of the Pakistan parliament which was endorsed by all lawmakers. Khurshid Shah said, "If India can violate Pakistani airspace, we also have the capability to hit far deep inside India."
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari would attend the joint session of the parliament.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
