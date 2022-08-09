CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Fresh Trouble for Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan As Police Arrest His Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill in Treason Case

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2022, 17:24 IST

Islamabad

Shehbaz Gill was arrested from Muzaffargarh in Punjab province. (Image: Twitter)

Shahbaz Gill was arrested from Muzaffargarh in Punjab province. The arrest comes at a time byelections are ongoing in the province

In what seems to be the beginning of fresh trouble for former Pakistani PM Imran Khan, his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill was on Tuesday arrested in connection with a treason case. Sources told CNN-News18 that Gill was arrested from Muzaffargarh in Punjab province. The arrest comes at a time byelections are ongoing in the province.

According to sources, Gill’s arrest comes a day after he called for a rebellion within the Pakistani Armed Forces. Gill had called on Pak army officers to defy certain orders from their top command.

Gill was last month arrested from Muzaffargarh for allegedly carrying and brandishing weapons during his visit to polling stations in Punjab province. Pakistan’s Election Commission bars the display and carriage of lethal weapons and firearms during public meetings and processions.

Gill’s arrest seems to have opened a can of worms for Khan, who was ousted as the prime minister after he lost a no-confidence vote in April this year. Last week, Pakistan’s election commission issued a notice to Khan and ordered him to appear personally on August 23 at the hearing in the prohibited funding case against his party.

The electoral watchdog ruled that Khan’s PTI received funds from 34 foreign nationals and business tycoon Arif Naqvi. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have been at loggerheads. Khan has been accusing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of being biased.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:August 09, 2022, 16:23 IST
last updated:August 09, 2022, 17:24 IST