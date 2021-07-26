Imran Khan's Party Wins Most Seats in PoK Legislative Polls Marred by Violence: Oppn Alleges 'Rigging'

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Monday was poised to form the government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for the first time after it won 25 of 45 seats in the legislative assembly elections marred by deadly violence and allegations of irregularities by the Opposition, local media reported.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won 25 seats while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) came second with 11 seats and the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secured just six seats, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported, citing unofficial results announced by the Election Commission.

