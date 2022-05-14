Imran Khan’s PTI Alleges Cops Preventing Rally In Sialkot; Ex-PM Attacks ‘Neutral’ Army

Former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continue to ratchet up the pressure on the Shehbaz Sharif government claiming that it is trying to suppress them. The PTI continues to allege that the government was installed in Islamabad with the help of foreign powers.

On Saturday, the PTI claimed that their supporters were beaten by police forces on government orders in Sialkot. The former prime minister Imran Khan is expected to hold a public gathering or jalsa in Sialkot but faces difficulties as the district administration of Sialkot on Friday denied permission for the event.

The district administration alleged that the PTI were not permitted by CTI Ground’s owners for holding its public gathering. The officials suggested that they shift the event to Government Murray College Ground or Sports Gymnasium Pasrur Road.

PTI leader Usman Dar said that the officials were following orders from Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz.

Imran Khan held several gatherings or jalsas since the beginning of May. Jalsas were held in Mianwali, Jhelum and Attock earlier. Jalsas will be held in Sialkot, Faisalabad and Chakwal.

Imran also targeted the Pakistan Army without taking their name while addressing the gathering at the Mardan jalsa on Friday.

“Those who are calling themselves ‘neutrals’ did not do anything to foil the ‘conspiracy’,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by ARY News. He was referring to the Pakistan army by calling them ‘neutrals’. He reiterated that the US and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was issuing instructions to the government.

Another former minister Shireen Mazari also attacked the Pakistan army for not doing their bit to prevent the ouster of the PTI-led government in Islamabad. “The group of thieves and crime minister who are now in power had an agenda to quash all cases against them. But what were the neutrals thinking when they allowed such a conspiracy to succeed,” the former human rights minister was quoted as saying by news agency Dawn.

Imran Khan also attacked the Pakistan Election Commission. He said that fair and free elections are impossible in the presence of the present chief election commissioner.

Imran Khan warned that PTI supporters will reveal how the government fooled the people of Pakistan after May 20 when PTI will hold a large gathering in Islamabad.

(with inputs from ARY News and Dawn)

