English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Imran Khan's Supporters form 'Bat Force' to Thrash Shoe Throwers
A shoe was hurled at 65-year-old Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that missed its target and instead landed on party leader Aleem Khan's chest, during a public rally in Gujrat city in Punjab province on March 13.
File photo of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran khan.
Lahore: Supporters of Imran Khan have formed a 'bat force' to protect the Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician from shoe throwers, warning that anyone attempting to harm their leader would be thrashed with cricket bats.
A shoe was hurled at 65-year-old Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that missed its target and instead landed on party leader Aleem Khan's chest, during a public rally in Gujrat city in Punjab province on March 13.
Concerned over the shoe incident, PTI party workers have formed a 'bat force' that will thrash the shoe throwers with cricket bats, Express News reported today.
During Khan's visit to Gujranwala, PTI workers and members came up with several strategies counter the threat in case there is another shoe attack, the report said.
The PTI workers and supporters in Gujranwala have announced that they will protect Khan with bats in hand.
The PTI youth will guard Khan and stay close to him during the visit.
"Imran Khan is our guest, nothing will even remotely harm him," the report quoted a party worker as saying.
Khan, who led Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup, is on a visit to Gujranwala where he will be visiting nine party camps and address the workers ahead of the general elections in July.
The Gujrat incident was the second such attempt to attack Khan as a man was beaten up and handed over to police for allegedly trying to throw a shoe at the PTI chief at a rally he addressed in Faisalabad just two days before.
PTI Central Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry has alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was "responsible for all these incidents as the ruling party is instigating its workers to commit such crimes".
Also Watch
A shoe was hurled at 65-year-old Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that missed its target and instead landed on party leader Aleem Khan's chest, during a public rally in Gujrat city in Punjab province on March 13.
Concerned over the shoe incident, PTI party workers have formed a 'bat force' that will thrash the shoe throwers with cricket bats, Express News reported today.
During Khan's visit to Gujranwala, PTI workers and members came up with several strategies counter the threat in case there is another shoe attack, the report said.
The PTI workers and supporters in Gujranwala have announced that they will protect Khan with bats in hand.
The PTI youth will guard Khan and stay close to him during the visit.
"Imran Khan is our guest, nothing will even remotely harm him," the report quoted a party worker as saying.
Khan, who led Pakistan to victory at the 1992 Cricket World Cup, is on a visit to Gujranwala where he will be visiting nine party camps and address the workers ahead of the general elections in July.
The Gujrat incident was the second such attempt to attack Khan as a man was beaten up and handed over to police for allegedly trying to throw a shoe at the PTI chief at a rally he addressed in Faisalabad just two days before.
PTI Central Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry has alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was "responsible for all these incidents as the ruling party is instigating its workers to commit such crimes".
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Recommended For You
- Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
- Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Here's How it Helped Elect Donald Trump as US President
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive: Is it The Best Car In The World in 2018?
- Meet World's Tiniest Computer by IBM That Equals The Size of a Salt Grain
- Stars Ooze Glamour at News18 REEL Movie Awards Red Carpet