Imran Khan’s Wife’s Aide Farah Khan’s Wealth More Than Quadrupled During PTI Regime

Pakistan media reported that Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s friend Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Khan grew from 231 million pakistani rupees to 971 million pakistani rupees, according to a report by news agency the news.pk.

Farah Khan is close to Imran Khan and his wife; their marriage was also organised in her residence. She came into Pakistani media’s spotlight after her picture aboard a flight with a handbag worth $90,000 went viral as the nation fights with soaring prices due to inflation.

The investigation by news agency the news.pk as well Geo News revealed that Farah Khan invested in real estate in prime areas of Lahore city when Imran Khan was voted to power. Among these was also a plush villa of 933 square yards in Islamabad which cost around 195 million pakistani rupees. The investigation also revealed that Farah invested hundreds of millions in stocks, real estate, foreign remittances and gifts.

The investigation also showed that Farah’s tax filing was 0 pakistani rupee in 2018 despite the fact that her assets doubled in 2019. The reports also revealed that the rise in the assets were seen from the time the now-ousted Usman Buzdar was appointed as the chief minister of the Punjab province in Pakistan.

The opposition alleges that Farah was a front person for Usman Buzdar and she received sums of money when Buzdar received money to make favourable transfers and postings. The opposition alleges that a huge chunk of this also went to Farah with which she doubled her wealth.

Buzdar denied these allegations and in a tweet said that he denies ‘fabricated allegations of Aleem Khan, Chaudhry Sarwar and other opposition members’ targeting the lawmakers who questioned her relationship with him.

The opposition says Farah Khan should be brought back so that graft allegations against Imran Khan can be probed.

Pakistan national assembly will go ahead with a no-trust motion vote filed against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Saturday. The trust motion was earlier suspended the voting as deputy speaker deemed that tabling of the motion was unconstitutional which the Pakistan supreme court overruled.

