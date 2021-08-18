In 1st Protest Since Taliban Seized Control, Afghan Women March on Streets, Chant Slogans

In what is seemingly the first protest of its kind since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, a small group of women, surrounded by armed Taliban fighters, held handwritten paper signs and demanded equal rights on the streets of Kabul.

In one video, surfaced on Twitter on Tuesday evening, four burqa-wearing women were seen holding placards and shouting slogans while Taliban fighters patrolled nearby. In another, some women were seen marching on the streets and chanting slogans.

First reported women’s protest in Kabul following the takeover by the Taliban:Four women holding handwritten paper signs stand surrounded by armed Taliban fighters Indescribable courage:pic.twitter.com/1HtpQ4X2ip — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) August 17, 2021

The Taliban announced on Tuesday an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government, trying to calm nerves across a nervous capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance from a federal level across the country after their blitz across the country. While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims,” Samangani said, using the militants’ term for Afghanistan. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

