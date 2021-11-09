In a Bid to Ease Travel, 96 Countries Agree to Mutually Accept Vaccine Certificates With India, Says Govt

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that 96 countries have agreed to mutually recognise the vaccine certificates of fully vaccinated travellers with India. The move is seen to ease travel for those vaccinated with Indian manufactured vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin.

“At present, 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccine certificates and also those who recognise Indian vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield/WHO approved/nationally approved vaccines,” a statement of the Health Ministry said.

For those who wish to travel abroad, the international travel vaccination certificate can also be downloaded from the CoWIN portal, the ministry said. Among the 96 countries are Canada, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, Bangladesh, Mali, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Angola, Nigeria, Benin, Chad, Hungary, Serbia, Poland, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Finland, Estonia, Romania, Moldova, Albania, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Sweden, Austria, Montenegro, and Iceland.

The Health Minister also informed that over 109 crore vaccines have been administered in the country so far. The government is trying to reach out to those unvaccinated through ‘Har ghar dastak’ campaign. “Over 109 crore doses have been administered so far in the country. Under ‘Har ghar dastak’, healthcare workers are going to all houses to carry out the vaccination drive. 96 countries have recognised Covaxin and Covishield. You can see the list via CoWIN app," Mansukh Mandaviya added.

The announcement comes a day after UK announced that it will recognise India’s Covaxin jab as an approved Covid-19 vaccine for inbound travel from November 22. The WHO issued an emergency-use listing for Covaxin on November 3 and added the vaccine to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by the health body for preventing Covid-19.

The United States has also opened its doors for vaccinated travellers from November 8. Recently, it updated its list of approved vaccines and given green light to those who have been inoculated with Covaxin to enter the country.

