In a First, Pakistan PM Imran Khan to Attend UN General Assembly Session in September
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan's delegation will comprise the prime minister and the foreign minister to avoid burden on the national exchequer.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (AP)
Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan for the first time at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, a top aide of the premier said Wednesday.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan's delegation will comprise the prime minister and the foreign minister to avoid burden on the national exchequer.
Cash-strapped Pakistan is seeking help from multiple lenders like the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to overcome a ballooning balance of payments crisis. Pakistan has received financial assistance from close allies like China and Saudi Arabia.
During the official visit to the UNGA session, the prime minister and foreign minister unlike their predecessors, would not stay at the seven-star hotels, but at the residence of the ambassador or consul general at the embassy.
"The decision was in line with the spirit of austerity to save public money and divert it towards the betterment of people," Awan was quoted as saying by Geo News. Prime Minister Khan will address the 74th UNGA session for the first time since the cricketer-turned-politician assumed office in August 2018. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi represented the country at the 73rd session last September
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Says Sunaina is 'Vulnerable,' Asks People to 'Not Act as Vultures'
- Kota Girl Does The Impossible, Cracks All Major Competitive Exams in India
- CBFC Gives 'A' Rating to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Asks to Modify Drug Snorting Scene
- A Deleted Scene in Game of Thrones has All The Answers About Cersei's Pregnancy
- This DC Modified Mahindra Marazzo Can Make a Luxury Private Jet Shy
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s