In Faux Pas, Pakistan's UN Envoy Calls British PM Boris Johnson 'Foreign Minister', Says Sorry for 'Typo'
In 2017, Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi held up a photograph of a scarred girl at the United Nations, she said she was offering proof of 'brutality' in Kashmir.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan meets his British counterpart Boris Johnson in New York. (Image: Twitter/@LodhiMaleeha)
United Nation: In a major goof-up, Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi on Monday called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "Foreign Minister" on Twitter. "Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning," Lodhi tweeted as she put out a picture of the meeting.
She deleted the tweet after around an hour and put out another picture "Sorry typo in previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning".
Sorry typo in previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ufp9vz5Ent
— Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) 23 September 2019
It is not the first time that Lodhi has caused embarrassment to Pakistan. In 2017, Lodhi held up a photograph of a scarred girl at the United Nations, she said she was offering proof of "brutality" in Kashmir.
But the photo turned out to be that of a 17-year-old Palestinian girl, taken in Gaza in 2014 by award-winning photographer Heidi Levine. The teenager had been injured by shrapnel in an Israeli attack.
With PTI inputs
